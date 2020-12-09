

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE (dpa-AFX) - Sage Group plc (SGE.L), on Wednesday, said it agreed to sell its Polish business to funds advised by Mid Europa Partners LLP. The sale consideration is about £66 million, payable in cash on completion.



For the year ended 30 September 2020, Sage's Polish business generated revenue of £21 million versus £19 million last year and operating profit of £4 million versus the prior year's £4 million



The transaction, which is subject to antitrust approval, is expected to complete in early 2021.



