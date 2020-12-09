

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) reported pretax profit of 5.4 million pounds for the half-year ended 31 October 2020 compared to 65.9 million pounds, previous year. Earnings per share from continuing operations was 0.8 pence compared to 9.8 pence. Adjusted pretax profit was 0.4 million pounds compared to 66.6 million pounds. Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations was 0.1 pence compared to 9.9 pence.



First half revenue was 454.6 million pounds compared to 800.2 million pounds, previous year.



Given the continuing uncertainties caused by the impact of COVID-19, the Group is not planning an interim dividend in respect of the six months ended 31 October 2020.



