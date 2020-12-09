

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Dialight Plc (DIA.L) reported that net debt on November 30 was £14.9 million, a £3.1 million improvement from the half year position, driven by a further reduction in inventory.



Further, the company expects fiscal 2020 net debt to be at a similar level to the position at the end of November.



'In the longer-term, the growth drivers of LED lighting and sustainability are as strong as ever,' the company said. The company added that it expects COVID-19 crisis to accelerate the structural drivers for LED lighting.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

DIALIGHT-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de