

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Land Securities Group Plc (LAND.L) announced Wednesday changes to its executive leadership team, appointing Colette O'Shea to assume the newly created title of Chief Operating Officer.



The changes are in support of the company's strategic growth plans.



In addition, the company appointed Bruce Findlay as Managing Director, Retail, and Chris Hogwood as Managing Director, Corporate Affairs.



Findlay joins the company from Furla on December 7, and Hogwood joins from Portland in February 2021.



Within the new structure, CFO, COO, MD of People and Corporate Services, MD of Strategy, Research and Innovation, and MD of Corporate Affairs will report directly into Mark Allan, CEO.



The Managing Directors of Development, Central London and Retail will report into Colette O'Shea as COO.



Landsec also announced the appointment of Liz Miles as Company Secretary. Tim Ashby will be stepping down as Group General Counsel and Company Secretary with effect from January 1.



