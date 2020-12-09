

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Electra Private Equity Plc (ELTA.L) reported a pretax loss of 59.8 million pounds for the full year ended 30 September 2020 compared to profit of 32.0 million pounds, last year. Loss per share was 156.4 pence compared to profit of 83.7 pence. On a revenue basis, pretax loss narrowed to 1.8 million pounds from a loss of 6.0 million pounds, a year ago. On a revenue basis, loss per share was 5.0 pence compared to a loss of 15.5 pence.



Net asset value as at 30 September 2020 was 135.3 million pounds (353.4 pence per share).



The Board has elected not to declare a dividend for the year ended 30 September 2020.



