

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Lithuania's producer prices continued to decline in November, figures from Statistics Lithuania showed on Wednesday.



The producer price index decreased 8.3 percent year-on-year in November, following a 9.3 percent decrease in October.



Excluding refined petroleum products, producer prices fell 1.5 percent annually in November, following a 1.8 percent decline in the preceding month.



Producer prices for products sold on the Lithuanian market decreased by 7.2 percent annually in November. Prices for products sold on the foreign market fell by 9.1 percent from a year ago.



On a month-on-month basis, producer prices rose 0.6 percent in November, following a 0.3 percent increase in the prior month.



Another data from Statistics Lithuania showed that the EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 0.4 percent yearly in November.



On a monthly basis, the HICP fell 0.1 percent in November.



