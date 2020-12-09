

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - George DeLallo Co., Inc. has recalled Publix Bakery 20 OZ Holiday Cookie Platters citing the possible presence of undeclared pecans, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.



The affected product comes in a 20 ounce, clear plastic package with UPC 41415 88690, marked with lot W34326 and best by date of 10/APR/2021 on the top.



The recalled Cookie Platters were distributed in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. Meanwhile, Publix locations in Florida counties Miami-Dade, Palm Beach, Broward and Monroe are not impacted by this recall.



The Mt. Pleasant, Pennsylvania-based company initiated the recall after it was discovered that the pecan-containing product was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of pecans. The problem was caused by a temporary breakdown in the company's packaging processes.



People who have allergies to pecans may get serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.



However, the company has not received reports of any illness related to the recalled product to date.



Consumers with allergies to pecans are urged to return the product to the place of purchase for a full refund.



In similar incidents, Homestead Creamery in September recalled chocolate ice cream quarts as it may contain undeclared pecans.



