

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - As part of his three-point plan to combat the coronavirus pandemic, President-elect Joe Biden has set the goal of bringing at least 100 million Americans under vaccination during his first 100 days since assuming office.



Announcing key members of his Health Team in Wilmington, Delaware, Biden said his administration will follow the guidance of scientists and get vaccines to those most at-risk.



'That includes health care personnel and people in long-term care; and, as soon as possible, that will include educators.'



This will be the most efficient mass vaccination plan in U.S. history, according to the President-elect.



At the same time, he added that distributing the vaccines will be one of the hardest and most costly operational challenges in the country's history.



The Food and Drug Administration confirmed the safety and efficacy of Pfizer's vaccine candidate. However, the U.S. drug manufacturer has said it cannot provide substantial additional doses of its vaccine until June or July next year.



Biden, who insisted on wearing a mask while in public even during the campaign, sounded realistic and at the same time expressed confidence in the incoming government's fight against the pandemic.



'My first 100 days won't end the Covid-19 virus. I can't promise that. But we did not get in this mess quickly, we're not going to get out of it quickly, it's going to take some time. But I'm absolutely convinced that in 100 days we can change the course of the disease and change life in America for the better.'



Biden said that under his 100-day masking plan, he will sign an order on Day One to require masks mandatory in places like federal buildings and interstate travel on planes, trains, and buses.



Biden said his third priority will be 'to get our kids back into school and keep them in school.'



The United States' top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci indicated that anti-COVID vaccinations on a massive scale in the country could be launched at least in the fourth week of this month.



'When it is, very soon thereafter we are ready to begin administering the vaccine to the higher priority groups,' he told BBC.



Earlier this week, Biden appointed Fauci as Chief Medical Adviser to the President on COVID-19. He will also continue in his role as Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

