

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Producer prices in Japan were down 2.2 percent on year in November, the Bank of Japan said on Thursday - in line with expectations following the 2.1 percent decline in October.



On a monthly basis, producer prices were flat - again matching expectations after slipping 0.2 percent in the previous month.



Export prices were flat on month and down 2.1 percent on year in November, the bank said, while import prices rose 0.5 percent on month and plummeted 10.6 percent on year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

