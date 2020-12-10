

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch industrial production declined at a softer pace in October, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.



Industrial production decreased 3.7 percent year-on-year in October, following a 6.6 percent fall in September.



Among the eight largest categories in the sector, production in the machinery industry declined the most, by 18.1 percent.



Meanwhile, production in chemical industry increased from a year earlier for the fourth straight month.



On a seasonally and working-day adjusted basis, industrial production rose 2.0 percent in October.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de