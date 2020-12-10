

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Inchcape plc (INCH.L), on Thursday, said it is on track to deliver a 'performance significantly ahead of market expectations,' reflecting the company's ability to continue delivering vehicles, provide a click-and-collect service and to continue to perform Aftersales services in the affected markets.



expects fiscal 2020 profit before tax (pre exceptionals) to be materially ahead of the published market consensus of £108 million.



Further, the company expects its year end net cash position to be substantially above last year.



