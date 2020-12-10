

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Inchcape plc (INCH.L), on Thursday, said it expects fiscal 2020 profit before tax (pre exceptionals) to be materially ahead of the published market consensus of £108 million, citing a better than expected performance in November.



Further, the company expects its year end net cash position to be substantially above last year.



Against the backdrop of a better trading performance and strong cash generation, the company said it would consider resuming dividend payments in accordance with the performance of the business at the year end.



On November 5, the company reported that it is on track to deliver a 'performance significantly ahead of market expectations.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

INCHCAPE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de