

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - French Data Protection Agency CNIL announced that its restricted committee fined Amazon Europe Core, Google LLC, and Google Ireland Ltd. for having placed advertising cookies on users' computers, without obtaining prior consent and without providing adequate information.



The agency fined Amazon 35 million euros for placing advertising cookies from the page amazon.fr.



Further, CNIL fined a total of 100 million euros for Google LLC and Google Ireland Ltd. for placing advertising cookies on the computers of users of the search engine google.fr. The fine includes 60 million euros for Google and 40 million euros for Google Ireland.



The CNIL's restricted committee, which is responsible for imposing sanctions, noticed two breaches of Article 82 of the French Data Protection Act by Amazon, and three breaches by Google.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ALPHABET-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de