

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's consumer price inflation eased to the lowest level in six months in November, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Thursday.



The consumer price index rose 0.2 percent annually in November, after a 0.3 percent increase in October. This was in line with economists' expectation.



The latest inflation was the lowest since May, when prices remained unchanged.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices were unchanged in November, after a 0.1 percent fall in the previous month. Economists had expected a 0.1 percent fall.



Inflation, based on the CPI with fixed interest rate or CPIF, eased to 0.2 percent in November from 0.3 percent in the preceding month.



On a monthly basis, the CPIF remained unchanged in November.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that the household consumption declined 4.2 percent yearly in October.



On a monthly basis, household consumption rose 0.1 percent in October.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de