

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's consumer price inflation eased in November, data from Statistics Norway showed on Thursday.



The consumer price index rose 0.7 percent year-on-year in November, after a 1.7 percent increase in October. Economists had expected a 1.8 percent rise.



Prices for furnishings, household equipment and routine maintenance grew 7.1 percent yearly in November and those of miscellaneous goods and services gained 4.0 percent.



Prices for recreation and culture, and food and non-alcoholic beverages rose 3.6 percent and 3.5 percent, respectively. Prices for alcoholic beverages and tobacco increased 2.6 percent.



The core inflation rate eased to 2.9 percent in November from 3.4 percent in the preceding month. Economists had expected a 3.4 percent increase.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices declined 0.7 percent in November, after a 0.3 percent increase in the prior month.



The core CPI fell 0.4 percent monthly in November, after a 0.1 percent rise in the preceding month. Economists had forecast a rise of 0.1 percent.



The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 0.4 percent yearly in November, after a 1.7 percent increase in the prior month.



On a monthly basis, the HICP dropped 0.9 percent in November, after a 0.4 percent gain the preceding month.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that the producer price index declined 3.4 percent annually in November, following a 6.0 percent decrease in October.



On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 4.5 percent in November, following a 4.1 percent increase in the preceding month.



