

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Biotechnology company INOVIO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) and Advaccine Biopharmaceuticals Suzhou Co., Ltd. said Thursday that the first subject has been successfully dosed in the Phase 2 clinical trial for COVID-19 DNA vaccine candidate, INO-4800, in China.



The Phase 2 clinical trial being conducted in China will enroll about 640 participants who are 18 years or older. The trial is independent of the INNOVATE Phase 2/3 clinical trial of INO-4800 being advanced in the U.S.



Advaccine is conducting and funding the Phase 2 trial in China, which is expected to fully enroll by the end of this month. Inovio and Advaccine have been working together to advance the clinical development of INO-4800 in China.



The Phase 2 clinical trial of INO-4800 in China will enroll both 18-59 years old adults and older adults aged 60 years and older, with the primary endpoints of evaluating safety and immunogenicity within the Chinese population.



The dosing regimen involves two vaccinations at 0 and 28 days with either 1.0 mg or 2.0 mg dosing levels, and is similar to the Phase 2 segment of Phase 2/3 clinical trial in U.S.



The companies expect the trial in China will provide valuable insights on INO-4800 safety and immunogenicity profile to support further evaluation of this vaccine candidate.



Inovio recently said it has dosed the first subjects in the Phase 2 segment of its Phase 2/3 clinical trial for INO-4800 in the U.S., called INNOVATE (INOVIO INO-4800 Vaccine Trial for Efficacy).



