

BROOKFIELD (dpa-AFX) - Fiserv Inc. (FISV) announced the pricing of underwritten public offering of 17.50 million shares of the company's common stock by New Omaha Holdings, which is owned by investment funds managed by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P., at a price of $112.00 per share.



In Thursday pre-market trade, FISV was trading at $112.44, down $2.14 or 1.87 percent.



In addition, New Omaha has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2.63 million shares of the company's common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.



Fiserv said it is not selling any shares in, nor will it receive any proceeds from, the offering. New Omaha will receive all of the net proceeds from the offering. The offering is expected to close on December 11, 2020.



Fiserv has agreed to repurchase from the underwriters 1.82 million shares of the company's common stock at a price per share equal to the price per share to be paid by the underwriters to New Omaha in the offering.



Before the proposed offering, New Omaha owned 105.43 million shares of common stock, representing about 15.7% of Fiserv's outstanding shares of common stock, based on the number of shares outstanding as of October 23, 2020.



After completion of the proposed offering, New Omaha is expected to own shares of common stock representing about 13.1% or about 12.7% if the underwriters exercise their option to purchase additional shares in full of Fiserv's outstanding shares of common stock.



