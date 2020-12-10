

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - MannKind Corp. (MNKD) said that it appointed James Shannon as Chairman of the Board of Directors effective December 9, 2020.



The company noted that Kent Kresa, the former Chairman of the Board, will continue to serve on MannKind's Board and as Chair of the Compensation Committee of the Board.



Shannon served on the Board from February 2010 until April 2012 then rejoined the Board in May 2015. He served as the Chief Medical Officer for GlaxoSmithKline from 2012 - 2015 and prior to this, served as Global Head of Pharma Development for Novartis AG based in Basel, Switzerland.



