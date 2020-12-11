

REDWOOD SHORES (dpa-AFX) - Oracle Corp. (ORCL) announced a profit for its second quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $2.44 billion, or $0.80 per share. This compares with $2.31 billion, or $0.69 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Oracle Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $3.24 billion or $1.06 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.00 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.0% to $9.80 billion from $9.61 billion last year.



Oracle Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $3.24 Bln. vs. $2.98 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.06 vs. $0.90 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.00 -Revenue (Q2): $9.80 Bln vs. $9.61 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

