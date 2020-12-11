

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Spirit Halloween has recalled about 6,100 children's flashlights due to fire and burn hazards.



According to the company, the batteries in the flashlight can overheat, posing burn and fire hazards. The recall involves three children's flashlights that come with three or four interchangable light covers. The ZAG Miraculous flashlight is red with the Marinette and Ladybug characters, the Ghostbusters flashlight is green with the Ghostbusters logo, and the My Little Pony flashlight is light blue with colorful ponies.



The company has asked consumers to immediately take the flashlight away from children, and remove the batteries and dispose of the flashlight. The product was sold at Spirit Halloween stores nationwide from August 2020 through September 2020 for about $8.



The firm has received four reports of the flashlight overheating, including one minor burn.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

