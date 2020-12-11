

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) reported a profit for its third quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $143.64 million, or $1.10 per share. This compares with $125.98 million, or $0.96 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Lululemon Athletica Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $151.28 million or $1.16 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.88 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 21.7% to $1.12 billion from $0.92 billion last year.



Lululemon Athletica Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Analysts Estimate: $0.88 -Revenue (Q3): $1.12 Bln vs. $0.92 Bln last year.



