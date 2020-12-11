

JENA (dpa-AFX) - Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (CZMWF.PK) reported that its earnings before interest and taxes or EBIT for fiscal year 2019/20 decreased to 177.6 million euros from 264.7 million euros last year. Earnings per share fell to 1.37 euros from 1.79 euros in the previous year.



Annual revenue was 1.34 billion euros, a decline of 8.5% from last year, while it was down 8.7% at adjusted for currency effects.



Carl Zeiss Meditec expects to see a recovery of the markets in fiscal year 2020/21 and thus a return to renewed growth in revenue and EBIT.



'In light of the current COVID-19 infection rates in Europe and North America, however, it cannot be ruled out that the pandemic may cause further strain at the beginning of the new fiscal year,'the company said.



The company predicts that the first few months of the new fiscal year 2020/21 will lag behind the corresponding year-ago figures for revenue and EBIT.



