

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Intertek Group plc (ITRK.L) announced that Andrew Martin will succeed Sir David Reid as Chairman of the Board on 1 January 2021. Sir David will retire as Chairman and non-executive director with effect from 31 December 2020. Jean-Michel Valette will be appointed Chair of the Audit Committee with effect from 1 January 2021.



Andrew Martin joined the Board as an independent non-executive director on 26 May 2016. He is currently non-excutive chairman of Hays plc and and a non-executive director of the John Lewis Partnership, and was previously a non-executive director of easyjet plc.



