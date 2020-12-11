

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks fell sharply on Friday amid uncertainties over Brexit, U.S. stimulus and worries over surging Covid-19 cases.



After months-long talks and with just three weeks to go until the end of the transition period, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said there is now a 'strong possibility' the U.K. will leave the EU without a deal.



U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said that stimulus negotiations could stretch beyond Christmas if necessary.



Amid record daily increases in both coronavirus cases and deaths, calls are growing for tougher lockdown measures in Germany.



The benchmark CAC 40 fell 63 points, or 1.1 percent, to 5,486 after inching up 0.1 percent on Thursday.



Sanofi shares fell nearly 3 percent after the drug maker said its Covid-19 vaccine candidate developed with GlaxoSmithKline showed an insufficient immune response in clinical trials.



