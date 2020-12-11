

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Homfa Cabinets, manufactured by China's Shenzhen Luosi Ge Trading Co., has been recalled citing tip-over and entrapment risks for children, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.



The recall involves about 6,375 units of Homfa HPB-087 and HPB-106 Cabinets. The HPB-087 was sold in walnut brown and the HPB-106 was sold in wood grain. The cabinets measure about 29.75 inches tall, 31.5 inches wide, and 15.4 inches deep and weigh about 59 pounds.



The affected products were sold online at www.amazon.com from July 2019 through September 2020 from between $90 to $130.



According to the agency, the recalled cabinets are unstable if not anchored to the wall, posing tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in death or serious injuries to children.



The cabinets do not comply with the performance requirements of the U.S. voluntary industry standard.



However, no incidents are reported to date related to the recalled products.



Consumers will get Homfa's pre-paid shipping labels. They can remove the cabinet's drawer slides and return them to the firm for a full refund. The rest of the dresser should be discarded.



In similar recalls, Transform SR Holding Management LLC in August called back about 19,900 units of 4-drawer chests, sold exclusively at Kmart stores, citing the same reasons.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

