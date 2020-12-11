

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's consumer price inflation eased for the fourth month in a row in November, figures from the National Statistical Institute showed on Friday.



The consumer price index rose 2.1 percent year-on-year in November, after a 2.2 percent increase in October. Economists had expected 2.2 percent inflation.



Food prices increased 3.81 percent and prices of non-food goods rose 0.78 percent. Service costs grew 2.77 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 0.13 percent in November.



Annual inflation, based on the EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, eased to 1.7 percent in November from 1.8 percent in the prior month.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that the industrial turnover rose 0.1 percent yearly in October.



On a monthly basis, industrial turnover grew 1.6 percent in October.



Another data from the National Statistical Institute showed that the manufacturing new orders gained 6.0 percent annually in October and rose 4.7 percent from a month ago.



