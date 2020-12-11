Orange County Bancorp, Inc.: Orange Bank & Trust Company Launches Orange Wealth Solutions

MIDDLETOWN, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 11, 2020 / The Board of Directors of Orange Bank & Trust Company and CEO Michael Gilfeather are pleased to announce the launch of a new financial planning service. In addition to its Private Banking, Trust & Estate Services, and Investment Management, Orange Bank & Trust has rolled out Orange Wealth Solutions, a customized financial planning offering for its clients.

"Orange Wealth Solutions is the Bank's tailored financial planning offering designed to provide clients with guidance and put them in the best position to reach their personal financial goals," said Michael Gilfeather, CEO and President at Orange Bank & Trust. "The main purpose is to help people succeed, and this new process is designed to better understand how our clients define their own success and provide a path to reaching their goals."

This new financial planning service complements the Bank's full-service lineup of products and services. It presents a new financial planning option for individuals, families, and businesses in the community who seek to better evaluate their overall financial health, as well as incorporate a greater degree of financial strategy toward achieving their individualized financial objectives. The offering will include a new online account aggregation tool, Orange Wealth Navigator, which allows clients to view every financial account they hold on one virtual dashboard. The new offering also will provide access to a secure, electronic data vault where clients can store important personal and business documents.

The Orange Wealth Solutions team will provide access to a broad range of planning services, including retirement, tax and cash flow, education, business, trust, and estate services, and investment planning.

For more information on Orange Bank & Trust's Orange Wealth Solutions, please visit orangebanktrust.com or contact 845-341-5030.

About Orange Bank & Trust Company

Orange Bank & Trust Company is an independent bank that began with the vision of 14 founders over 125 years ago. It has grown through conservative banking practices, ongoing innovation, and an unwavering commitment to its community and business clientele to more than $1.5 billion in total assets. In recent years, Orange Bank & Trust has added branches in Rockland and Westchester Counties, and in the spring of 2021, the Bank will be opening new offices in the Bronx and Nanuet. Orange County Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Hudson Valley Investment Advisors ("HVIA"), an SEC Registered Investment Advisor, and Orange Bank & Trust Company. Investment services under Orange Wealth Solutions will be provided by HVIA.

