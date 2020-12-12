Digital Harvest Invites Community to Join in Mindset Detox

The 30-Day Mindset Detox Offers People the Chance to Clear Out the Noise and Finish 2020 with Clarity Like Never Before

ALBUQUERQUE, NM / ACCESSWIRE / December 11, 2020 / It's no secret that 2020 has been a trip. And part of what's made it so rough are all those reverberating voices on social media, the news, in email, and seemingly all around. Everyone feels the need to share their opinion about everything that's going on in the world. That's why at Digital Harvest, founder Avram Gonzales, is inviting people to join him on a 30-Day Mindset Detox.

Gonzales completed one of these detoxes in 2010, thanks to his friend, Tim Atkinson. Atkinson came up with an earlier version of the detox. Since things were a bit simpler in 2010-no streaming services and fewer social media outlets-Gonzales updated the list a bit to help current participants cut out all the noise to finish up 2020.

The steps in this detox are definitely intimidating. Gonzales shared on a Facebook live, right before starting the detox,

"It's been a long time since I've done something like this... and I tell you what. I've been thinking about it now for two weeks, and I'm nervous as hell about jumping into this thing tomorrow."

The whole goal of cutting out so many of the go-to coping tools is so that people can make room for and find more of themselves. So, for those wanting to clear out some negative influences and get a deeper understanding of themselves to finish up 2020, here are the 10 rules of the Digital Harvest detox:

1-Self-Reflection (10 minutes per day)-Whether it's journaling or meditation, spend time reflecting on each day.

2-Exercise and Movement (30 minutes per day)-Spend 30 minutes moving the body, whether it's a walk in the neighborhood or a fitness class online, any way to get moving counts.

3-Associate with Empowering People-Choose to spend time with people that are encouraging. Avoid people and conversations that deplete.

4-Read a Personal Development Book (30 minutes per day)-Read or listen to audiobooks that drill positivity, inspiration, and education into the mind.

5-Disable Smart Phone Notifications-Turn off the constant interruptions by limiting notifications on any devices.

6-Only Listen to Positive and Uplifting Music- Input affects mood and outlook on life, including music choices. Choose only positive and uplifting tunes for 30 days.

7-No TV, Streaming, YouTube, or Social Media-Take away all those other voices that are overwhelming and see what's left. It's hard but worth it.

8-No News, No Media-When the news is muted, so is a big source of anxiety and fear.

9-No Alcohol, No Drugs-Drugs and alcohol can be a coping mechanism and dull creativity and ambition. Try 30 days without them and gain some clarity.

10-Spend One Day in Total Silence- To finish it all off, this day will allow participants to get in touch with themselves and their thoughts.

Gonzales also shared an anecdote about Michelangelo when asked how he carved the famous David sculpture. According to Gonzales,

"[Michelangelo] said, 'Well, I just started chipping away at everything that wasn't David.' And that's exactly what we're going to do for the next 30 days to discover who we truly are."

About Digital Harvest:

Digital Harvest provides digital marketing services to growth-minded businesses. They offer website design, search engine optimization services, and Google AdWords. Located in Albuquerque, but able to serve businesses throughout the nation, Digital Harvest cares about helping local businesses grow. To learn more about Digital Harvest, go to www.digitalharvest.io.

