

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Monday, Destatis is scheduled to release Germany's wholesale price figures for November. Economists forecast wholesale prices to rise 0.2 percent on month, in contrast to a 0.2 percent fall in October.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro held steady against the pound, it rose against the rest of major rivals.



The euro was worth 126.25 against the yen, 1.0789 against the franc, 0.9108 against the pound and 1.2142 against the greenback as of 1:55 am ET.



