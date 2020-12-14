

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - STHREE plc (STHR.L) issued a trading update for the financial year ended 30 November 2020. Group net fees for the full year were down 8% year-on-year. The Group noted that 89% of its net fees were generated from international markets.



Mark Dorman, Chief Executive, said: 'fiscal 2020 has been far from what was expected when we entered the year. However, guided by our purpose and our strategy, we have responded thoughtfully and executed well. I am proud to be reporting today on a resilient performance.'



SThree said it remains in a strong financial position, with net cash of 50 million pounds at 30 November 2020.



