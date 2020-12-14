

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The Scottish Investment Trust PLC (SCIN.L) reported, on a revenue basis, return on ordinary activities before tax of 17.66 million pounds for the year to 31 October 2020 compared to 24.50 million pounds, previous year. On a revenue basis, return per share was 21.70 pence compared to 29.75 pence.



The Board recommended a final dividend of 6.1 pence which, if approved, will mean that the total regular dividend for the year will increase by 1.8% to 23.2 pence.



The Board's target is to declare three quarterly interim dividends of 5.8 pence for the year to 31 October 2021 and recommend a final dividend of at least 5.8 pence for approval by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting in 2022.



