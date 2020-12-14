

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's industrial production rose more than estimated in October, final data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed on Monday.



Industrial production grew a seasonally adjusted 4.0 percent month-on-month in October. In the initial estimate, output rose 3.8 percent.



Shipments rose 4.9 percent monthly in October. In the initial estimate, shipments increased 4.6 percent.



Inventories declined 1.8 percent in October. According to the initial estimate, inventories fell 1.6 percent.



The inventory ratio decreased 3.3 percent in October versus a 3.0 percent fall in the initial estimate.



On a yearly basis, industrial production decreased 3.0 percent in October. According to the initial estimate, output fell 3.2 percent.



Capacity utilization grew 6.0 percent monthly in October and declined 2.5 percent from a year ago.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that the tertiary activity index rose 1.0 percent month-on-month in October.



On an annual basis, the tertiary activity index declined 1.9 percent in October.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

