

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - As per an article published in Reuters, Apple Inc. (AAPL) is examining whether the company's contractor Wistron Corp. violated supplier guidelines. This follows the recent reports of violence at Wistron's manufacturing facility in Bengaluru, India, by workers demanding wages.



Headquartered in Taiwan, Wistron is a TSP (Technical Service Provider) company which provides information and communication related product design, manufacturing, services, and systems. The company has offices or operations in Asia, North America, Europe.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

