

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's consumer price inflation eased in November, figures from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Monday.



The consumer price index rose 1.5 percent year-on-year in November, following a 1.6 percent increase in October. This was in line with economists' expectation.



Prices for restaurants and hotels gained 4.1 percent annually in November and those for miscellaneous goods and services grew 3.8 percent. Prices for health, and recreation and culture increased by 3.7 percent and 2.9 percent, respectively.



Meanwhile, prices for transport declined 4.6 percent and communication cost remained unchanged.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 0.1 percent in November, same as seen in the previous month.



Core inflation eased to 1.4 percent in November from 1.5 percent in the preceding month.



On a monthly basis, core CPI rose 0.1 percent in November, same as seen in the prior month.



