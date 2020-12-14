

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's consumer price inflation increased modestly in November, data from Statistics Finland showed on Monday.



The consumer price index rose 0.21 percent year-on-year in November, following a 0.18 percent increase in October.



Prices of cigarettes, vegetables, single-unit dwellings, wireless telephone services as well as fees of medical examination and treatment were higher from a year ago.



The increase was curbed most by reductions in prices of hotel rooms and fuels, the statistical office said.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices fell 0.06 percent in November, after a 0.09 percent rise in the previous month.



The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, fell 0.1 percent monthly and increased 0.2 percent from a year ago in November.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that the retail sales turnover gained 4.6 percent yearly in October.



The wholesale trade turnover declined 2.9 percent in October, while daily consumer goods trade grew 8.8 percent.



Another report from Statistics Finland showed that the industrial turnover in services declined a working-day adjusted 6.2 percent yearly in October, following a 5.8 percent growth in September.



Turnover in the accommodation and food services activities declined the most by 33.9 percent annually in October.



On a monthly basis, industrial turnover rose 0.3 percent in October, after a 1.3 percent increase in the previous month.



