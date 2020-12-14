

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's unemployment rate eased for a fourth straight month in November, figures from the Swedish Public Employment Service showed on Monday.



The jobless rate fell to 8.7 percent from 8.8 percent in October. A year ago, the rate was 7.2 percent.



The number of unemployed fell to 450,820 persons from 455,020 persons in the previous month. In the same month last year, the figure was 363,950.



The youth unemployment rose by 13,000 people to 63,000, corresponding to an unemployment rate of 11.8 percent, the agency said. The rate was 9.2 percent in the same month last year.



