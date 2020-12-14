

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. (RICK):



-Earnings: -$2.79 million in Q4 vs. $0.46 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.31 in Q4 vs. $0.05 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.35 million or $0.15 per share for the period. -Revenue: $28.79 million in Q4 vs. $45.18 million in the same period last year.



