

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - China is scheduled to release a batch of data on Tuesday, setting the pace for a busy day in Asia-Pacific economic activity. On tap are November numbers for industrial production, retail sales, fixed asset investment and unemployment.



In October, industrial production was up 6.9 percent on year, while retail sales were up 4.3 percent, fixed asset investment gained 1.8 percent and the jobless rate was at 5.3 percent.



The Reserve Bank of Australia will release the minutes from its December 1 monetary policy meeting. At the meeting, the board voted to maintained its key benchmark lending rate at the record low of 0.10 percent and likely will keep it there for at least three more years.



Indonesia will see November trade data and Q3 business confidence figures. In October, imports plummeted 26.93 percent on year and exports fell an annual 3.29 percent for a trade surplus of $3.61 billion. In Q2, the business confidence index came in with a score of 102.90.



