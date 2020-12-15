

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Nevro Corp. (NVRO) said that, in its patent litigation against Boston Scientific, the companies agreed to the dismissal of the patent case filed by Nevro in the Northern District of California relating to high frequency paresthesia-free SCS therapy.



Nevro said that the companies agreed to dismiss all remaining claims in the California case, due to Boston Scientific still does not have any current plans to commercially launch a high frequency SCS system in the United States.



Nevro had sought preliminary and permanent injunctive relief against further infringement as well as damages and attorney's fees. The case has now ended, with Nevro receiving none of its requested relief. There was no ruling which would impose any restrictions on any current or future Boston Scientific product, Boston Scientific said in a statement.



Meanwhile, the Boston Scientific-initiated patent infringement and trade secret misappropriation cases against Nevro in Delaware will continue and are not impacted by the dismissal of the California litigation, Boston Scientific said. The first trial is currently scheduled for October 2021 in the United States District Court for the District of Delaware.



