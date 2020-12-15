

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple In. plans to produce up to 96 million iPhones for the first half of 2021, around 30% higher than the prior year, Nikkei Asia reported citing multiple people familiar with the matter. The decision to boost the production reflects the strong demand for its first-ever 5G handsets during the coronavirus pandemic.



As per the report, the tech giant has asked suppliers to build some 95 million to 96 million iPhones. This includes the latest iPhone 12 range and the older iPhone 11 and iPhone SE. The orders come as the smartphone industry goes through severe shortage of key components.



For the year 2021, Apple reportedly plans to build up to 230 million iPhones, including both old and new models. This represents a 20% rise from 2019.



Apple is also said to be preparing an aggressive production schedule for its high-end computers, including the MacBook Pro and iMac Pro, for 2021.



The company is replacing Intel central processors in its computer lineups with self-designed CPUs built using technology from British chip designer Arm.



Apple is also working on a new Apple TV, a home entertainment device for video-on-demand services, for next year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

APPLE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de