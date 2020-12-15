

SLOUGH (dpa-AFX) - SEGRO plc (SGRO.L) said it has unconditionally agreed to acquire a further 74.9 percent of the share capital of Sofibus Patrimoine for 313.71 euros per share. Upon completion of the transaction, SEGRO will own 94.4 percent of Sofibus. SEGRO acquired a 19.5 percent interest in Sofibus in 2018 for 138 euros per share.



SEGRO said it will file a simplified mandatory tender offer at a price of 313.71 euros per share for the Sofibus Patrimoine shares not owned by SEGRO. Following the offer, SEGRO plans to implement a squeeze-out on the Sofibus shares not tendered by the minority shareholders of Sofibus in the offer.



