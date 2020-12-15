

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Chemring Group Plc (CHG.L) reported pretax profit of 43.3 million pounds for the year ended 31 October 2020 compared to 26.7 million pounds, previous year. Earnings per share from continuing operations was 12.0 pence compared to 8.1 pence. Underlying operating profit was up 24% to 54.7 million pounds from 44.0 million pounds. Underlying earnings per share from continuing operations was up 35% to 14.8 pence from 11.0 pence.



Fiscal year revenue was up 20% to 402.5 million pounds from 335.2 million pounds, prior year.



The Board is recommending a final dividend in respect of the year ended 31 October 2020 of 2.6 pence per ordinary share. With the interim dividend of 1.3 pence per share, this results in a total dividend of 3.9 pence per share. If approved, the final dividend will be paid on 23 April 2021 to shareholders on the register on 6 April 2021.



