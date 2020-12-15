

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - JD Sports Fashion Plc (JD.L), a retailer of sports, fashion and outdoor brands, Tuesday announced that its U.S. subsidiary Genesis Holdings Inc acquired the issued shares in the Shoe Palace Corp. and the members' interests in Nice Kicks LLC.



San Jose, California-based Shoe Palace was established by the Mersho family, and is currently operated by four brothers from the Mersho family.



Total cash consideration for the acquisition of Shoe Palace, subject to customary cash / debt and working capital adjustments, is $325 million. Of the consideration, $100 million has been deferred and will be paid on various dates over the next 12 months. The company is funding the deal from its cash resources and existing bank facilities.



Mersho Brothers have also been issued with equity in Genesis such that they will own 20% of the enlarged group in the United States.



Shoe Palace currently has 167 stores, the vast majority of which trade under the Shoe Palace banner. In the year 2019, Shoe Palace generated a profit before tax of $52 million and revenues of $435 million.



The Mersho Brothers will continue to manage the Shoe Palace business although the intention is that, from next year, the JD Finish Line and Shoe Palace teams will begin to share ideas.



