

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Inditex (IDEXF.PK) reported third quarter net profit of 866 million euros compared to 1.2 billion euros, prior year. Sales were 6.1 billion euros, compared to 7 billion euros, a year ago, a decline of 14%. Sales in constant currency were down 10%.



In fiscal 2020, Inditex will resume its dividend policy, which consists of a 60% ordinary payout and bonus dividends of 0.78 euros per share to be distributed in fiscal 2021 and fiscal 2022. As normal, dividend payments will take place biannually in May and November.



