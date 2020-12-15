

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks advanced on Tuesday as investors clung to hopes of a Brexit trade deal and a U.S. coronavirus relief plan.



While the EU signaled that tentative 'movement' was being made in post-Brexit trade talks, the U.K. suggested negotiations remained 'difficult'.



Investors are pinning hopes for a new round of stimulus in the U.S. after a bipartisan group of senators presented a new fiscal stimulus compromise worth $748bn.



Adding to the positive sentiment, Chinese data released earlier today showed the economic recovery in the world's second-largest economy broadened in November.



On the Covid-19 front, the number of hospitalized coronavirus patients in France increased for the third day in a row, just as the country planned to relax its lockdown.



Italian media reported the government may put the country under partial lockdown from Dec. 24 to at least Jan. 2.



The benchmark CAC 40 rose 30 points, or 0.6 percent, to 5,558 after rising 0.4 percent on Monday.



Banks BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole and Societe Generale rose 1-2 percent.



Automaker Renault rallied 2.2 percent and Peugeot advanced 1.5 percent.



