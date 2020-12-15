

ESPOO (dpa-AFX) - Nokia said the company has been selected by Proximus Luxembourg in a seven-year deal to supply 5G coverage nationwide. The deal consolidates Nokia's existing partnership with Proximus Luxembourg and the Proximus Group, following Nokia's recent appointment by Proximus Belgium for 5G.



Gérard Hoffmann, CEO of Proximus Luxembourg, said: 'Luxembourg is a very dynamic and competitive market that represents many opportunities in the 5G era across a range of verticals. Working together with Nokia we want to encourage consumers and businesses to fully embrace 5G and take advantage of the incredible opportunities it will bring to the country.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

