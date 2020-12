Alpian will offer digital private banking and wealth management services, combined with human expertise, to tap into CHF 660bn private banking opportunity.Geneva - Temenos (SIX: TEMN), the banking software company, today announced that Alpian SA ("Alpian") has selected Temenos Transact, core banking and Temenos Payments delivered as SaaS to power pioneering digital private banking and wealth management services in Switzerland. Temenos SaaS technology will enable Alpian to rapidly launch its new bank and deliver innovative banking services...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...