

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS) announced Tuesday changes to its senior management team, in order to comply with certain business operations and independence requirements of the Shanghai Stock Exchange Science and Technology Innovation Board, in relation to the proposed listing of its principal operating subsidiary, Jinko Solar Co., Ltd.



Kangping Chen, Gener Miao, Jiun-Hua Allen Guo, Shaoguo Ji and Dr. Hao Jin have resigned as chief executive officer, chief marketing officer, chief operating officer, chief human resources officer and chief technology officer of JinkoSolar, respectively, effective immediately, but will carry out their respective responsibilities at Jiangxi Jinko.



Xiande Li, Chairman of JinkoSolar, has been appointed as chief executive officer of the Company, effective immediately. The Company does not believe these changes in its senior management team will have any material impact on its business operations.



