

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary construction output declined further in October, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Tuesday.



Hungary construction output declined 6.2 percent year-on-year in October, following a 4.7 percent fall in September. Output declined for the eight straight month.



Among the main groups, construction of buildings decreased by 5.3 percent and the civil engineering works fell by 26.5 percent.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, the construction output increased 1.3 percent monthly in October, same as in the previous month. Construction output rose for the fifth month in a row.



