

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Penn National Gaming, Inc. (PENN) has entered into a definitive agreement with Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (GLPI) to acquire the operations of Hollywood Casino Perryville in Maryland for $31.1 million in cash. Also, Penn National will enter into a lease with GLPI for the real estate assets associated with the Hollywood Casino Perryville facility with annual rent of approximately $7.77 million.



'Penn National is excited to acquire the operations of Hollywood Casino Perryville, a property we developed in 2010, which will allow us to re-enter the strong Maryland gaming market and add a twentieth gaming jurisdiction to our leading nationwide footprint,' said Jay Snowden, President and CEO of Penn National.



